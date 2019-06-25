Matt Cradle on relationship with Meghan Markle before she met Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s life prior to her marriage with Prince Harry has become a topic of interest for many as they go to great lengths to dig out details about her romantic interests before she entered the British royal family.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Britain-based singer Matt Cradle stepped forward speaking about the rumors rife about him being in a relationship with the Suits actor before she started dating Prince Harry.

Speaking at a talk show, Cradle stated: “It was so little then and if not nothing now. Yea, like I say it was nothing, it was absolutely nothing. It's quite funny how something can be made up from nothing."

It was revealed further that the two stars had started interacting following her divorce from her first husband Trevor Engelson.

It was also claimed by the report that Cradle had claimed to have ‘ghosted’ Meghan after he met his girlfriend who helped him with his alcohol addiction.