Nicole Kidman shares key tips to boost her inner beauty

Nicole Kidman has recently emphasised the importance of inner beauty and shared key tips to boost her glow from within.

The Babygirl actress, who is a global brand ambassador of Clé de Peau Beauté, revealed to PEOPLE that the beauty initiated with “being able to do things that build confidence now”.

Reflecting on her early teens and twenties, Nicole believed, You should realise the significance of empowering other women, and the way in which when you are empowered, that sort of inner confidence actually shows through, and to me that’s very beautiful.”

Another way to uplift oneself is to “smile” noted A Family Affair actress.

“Even sometimes when you don't feel like it is actually a really beautiful thing to do because it suddenly, it's almost like you trick yourself into a state of being,” explained the 58-year-old.

Interestingly, Nicole added that it’s also very much about “acknowledging feelings and being able to advocate for yourself elegantly and with respect for others”.

“Doing so is incredibly feel-good,” she continued.

However, Nicole also shared few practices she follows whenever she isn’t feeling her best.

“I’ll ask for a hug. I meditate; I pray. I have an enormous support system of friends,” disclosed The Perfect Couple actress.

Nicole mentioned that she did so much research on the “human mind” due to her dad who was a psychologist.

Therefore, The Northman actress noted that she’s “a big believer in breath work”.

“Those sorts of things are tiny tools that you can have in your toolkit that can help you to be in the day and be the best you can be,” added Nicole.