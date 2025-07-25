Jennifer Lopez tries to seek redemption with after x-rated confession

Jennifer Lopez appeared to seek redemption with a cute move after her controversial confession.

Days after disclosing her x-rated fantasies to the world, the Mother star posted a series of photos and videos to mark her 56th birthday.

Among other pictures, J.Lo shared an adorable photo from her childhood, garnering adorations from her fans.

In the wake of the criticism from her risque admissions, the I’m Real singer’s throwback picture melted hearts with one admirer gushing, "Baby J.Lo stole my heart [teary eyes emoji]."

Another chimed in saying, "My mother in her childhood [heart eyes emoji] this wasn’t on my bingo list."

In the photo, baby Lopez wore a red dress, standing excitedly in front of a massive birthday cake.

Meanwhile, for her most recent celebration, the singer and actress cut a three-tier cake while partying all night in a sultry backless silver dress with a plunging neckline.

In addition to the carousel, Lopes further treated her fans to the release of her new single, Birthday, on her 56th birthday, which is her first since she finalised her divorce with Ben Affleck in February 2025.