Jonas Brothers break silence on decision to wear purity rings

Jonas Brothers finally opened up about how uncomfortable it would get back then whenever there would be conversation in the media about their purity rings.

Kevin, Joe and Nick during their recent appearance on the podcast Podcrushed hosted by Penn Badgley recalled the time when they made the decision to save themselves for marriage.

On July 24 episode, Joe told the host, “Famously we were known for like purity rings, which were something in the community of a church where that was like what everybody else our age were doing around 10, 11 years old, like, we’re going to wait for the right person.”

“One person on an interview when you’re 15, 16 would ask you about it, and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this,’ and then they’re like, ‘Well, I’m going to write that you guys are in a cult,'” shared Sophie Turner’s ex.

Nick also expressed how it felt ‘invasive’ to be questioned about sex life at such a young age.

“I think it’s really a good thing,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas' husband continued, “Where it would be like so outside of the realm of possibilities or something someone would do to ask at that time a 14-year-old about their sex life.”

The three do not wear the rings anymore as all three are married now and have kids.

Kevin Jonas tied the knot with Danielle Jonas in 2009, while Joe and Nick married Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra respectively in 2019 and 2018.