Gracie Abrams reflects on 'wild and lucky' years with pals Taylor, Olivia

Gracie Abrams sheds light on bond with Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo at tour

Gracie Abrams is now on the final leg of her The Secret of Us tour and she shared a final message to fans as she got on stage.

The 25-year-old songstress has been on tour for almost a year, for the promotion of her debut album of the same name and she gave a nod to her musician pals who shared the stage with her on their respective tours.

The I Love You, I’m Sorry hitmaker gushed about performing with Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour and Olivia Rodrigo at the Sour tour.

"This is the last leg of the Secret of Us tour," Abrams began her emotional note. "Between touring my last few EPs and albums, the amazing festivals, and opening for the brilliant Olivia [Rodrigo], and for our forever genius Taylor, it has been a very wild and lucky four years on the road.

The Grammy winner continued, "We are in the homestretch now, and I just want to pause for a moment to let you know that we could not be happier or more grateful to be here with all of you tonight."

Abrams opened several shows during the Eras Tour since it began in 2023, and went on to collaborate with Swift on a song, Us, which is a part of her album and got nominated for the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.