Chris Hughes made JoJo Siwa cry for THIS shocking reason

Chris Hughes has already made her girlfriend JoJo Siwa cry despite having dated her for such a short period of time up.

The Dance Moms alum’s beau unknowingly brought up a sensitive issue from her childhood that brought her girlfriend to tears.

The 22-year-old in a viral TikTok video shared what Hughes actually said to her.

"I'm drying my hair right now," JoJo spoke to her viewers, "and he goes, 'You have a really good hairline.'"

Holding back her happy tears, she turned around to the 32-year-old and told him, "That's the number one thing I was bullied for as a child."

Giving couple goals to the fans, he quickly comforted her and told her, "I love you."

"You have a really good hairline," he reiterated dabbing the Karma singer’s face with a tissue.

"It's got so much hair," he praised her again.

She captioned the post as, “He had no idea of the 2017-2020 hairline memes that I’m not affected by on the daily anymore, but him saying this out of thin air literally finished healing a part of me."

"It’s almost like I had a band aid over it for the last 8 years and just was leaving it there scared to look under it to see if it’s healed," she added.

She admitted that it is Chris who “removed” the Band-Aid and the fact that she is really lucky.

"Lucky lucky girl I am. Don’t even think I realize how lucky sometimes,” the caption ended.