Ex-HR chief Kristin Cabot reveals bombshell news following Coldplay scandal

Kristin Cabot makes first appearance after quitting job because of Coldplay concert scandal

Kristin Cabot appears to have had a lifechanging moment at the Coldplay concert where the “kiss cam” exposed her affair with the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron.

The ex-Astronomer executive made headlines after breaking cover just hours after she officially resigned from her job in the wake of her viral scandal.

Kristin appeared to be without her wedding ring as she stepped out of her Rye, New Hampshire home to water her plants in a pink athletic wear set paired with a light jacket, on Wednesday, July 23.

According to the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the former HR chief wore her hair in a bun and walked barefoot.

As per previous reports, Kristin is married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot, whom she shares two children with.

Earlier photos of Kristin clearly show her wedding ring, but the jewel was notably missing in the latest pictures, seemingly indicating that the couple's relationship is on the rocks.

Andrew has also not been spotted publicly since the video went viral.

Kristin released a statement via her spokesperson revealing her resignation at the tech company.

The HR chief’s resignation came days after ex-Astronomer CEO quit his job soon after the video of the couple packing on PDA at the concert took over the internet.