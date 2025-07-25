Justin Bieber celebrates album release with Hailey, celebrity pals

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kid LAROI join Justin Bieber for ‘SWAG’ release party

Justin Bieber commemorated the release of his album, SWAG, with his friends, which he released this month without a prior announcement.

The 31-year-old singer held a party for the celebration on Thursday night where his celebrity friends from Hollywood joined in to toast for the Grammy winner.

Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber was spotted holding hands with the Baby hitmaker at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, and wore a delightful expression on her face, in pictures obtained by TMZ.

Justin opted for his classic oversized look with a pink hoodie, white beanie and bright green socks, and his signature low-rise baggy shorts.

The couple’s pal, Kendall Jenner, also arrived at the party with a mystery man whose identity is not yet revealed.

The supermodel appeared to be wary of the cameras and hid her face partially with her hands as she walked into the club, holding hands with her partner.

Kendall donned a sleeveless black top with matching leggings for the outing and was seen laughing with the mystery man later, as reported by the outlet.

Justin’s pal, The Kid LAROI, was also seen entering the venue after he hopped from a van, in a white buttoned-down shirt and black pants.

The Sorry singer got candid about his struggles with fame, addiction, and his private life, including marriage with Hailey, on his latest album.