Jessica Simpson lost ‘control’ on ‘Today’ show

Jessica Simpson suffered a major malfunction during her live performance on Today show.

I Think I’m In Love With You hitmaker, as per Page Six, was singing in the key of P when she allegedly lost control and accidentally ‘let loose’ live on Wednesday, July 22, episode of Today show.

Apparently, the 45-year-old gave an amazing performance to the audience of the NBC breakfast show.

She got the crowd hooked with her medley performance so much that her on-air mishap went unnoticed.

It was when Eric Johson’s ex-wife went backstage and shared what had just happened with the people sitting in the greenroom.

The Price of Beauty alum has joined the list of artists who have either wet or soiled their pants while giving high energy performance on stage.

As much as it hard to believe, many singers have confessed to going through the embarrassment of it during the concert in front of a large audience.

Pattie Labelle, Fergie, Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran, and Hugh Jackman have been there before Simpson recently joined them.

Before this incident too, she has relieved herself in public, though that was intentional. The Take My Breath Away crooner took to Instagram in 2023 to post a picture of herself p—ing in the corner of the tent.

She captioned the post as: “When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life.”