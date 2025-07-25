Jennifer Lopez shocks fans with rare birthday selfie

Jennifer Lopez didn’t hesitate to make a bold statement on her 56th birthday with a rare selfie.

Embracing her natural beauty in a makeup-free photo on her milestone birthday, the On the Floor hitmaker gave fans an intimate glimpse into her special day.

After a night of partying and vibing to her newly released single, Birthday, J.Lo took to Instagram on Thursday, July 24, to share a candid mirror selfie, completely unfiltered.

The Mother star posted a carousel of photos and videos documenting her first birthday since finalising divorce from Ben Affleck.

The series of photos and videos kicked off with a glamorous shot of her in full makeup, followed by a playful video of her mouthing the lyrics to her new track while wearing a sultry silver, backless dress with a plunging neckline.

The social media post then took a turn with the makeup-free snap, showing the I’m Real songstress enjoying at her luxurious hotel in Antalya, Turkey.

The cosy set of pictures featured custom "J Lo" embroidered bedding, a matching hotel slipper, and a mouthwatering breakfast spread.

"What a gift you all are! Thank you so much for all your beautiful birthday wishes," Lopez wrote in the caption, expressing gratitude to her fans for their utmost support and warm wishes.