Taylor Swift fans celebrate fifth 'folklore' release anniversary

Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album 'folklore' turns five

Taylor Swift broke the internet with a surprise release five years ago with her eighth studio album, folklore, which earned her critical acclaim and a Grammy.

The 35-year-old pop superstar created the mellow pop-folk album during the first few months of the pandemic which she had co-written with her then-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Swift’s management account on Instagram, Taylor Nation, celebrated the five-year anniversary of the album with a social media tribute.

“#5yearsoffolklore slipped away into a moment in time,” Taylor Nation wrote in the caption. “happy quinquennial anniversary to the invisible string that had us all wearing cardigans, spinning in our highest heels, and living for the hope of it all.”

The celebratory post gathered Swifties in the comments section who wrote heartfelt notes for the beloved album.

“Happy birthday to the album that saved me the most #5yearsoffolklore,” one Swiftie wrote, while another added, “folklore turns 5 today. it’s one of my favourite albums ever, it helped me through some of the hardest times and still holds a special place in my heart. it means more to me than words can say.”

Looking back at the moment of its release, a fan penned, “5YearsofFolklore will never forget the moment the surprise drop happened. taylor gave us the album when we needed it most!! just in time for august.”