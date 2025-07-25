John Legend gets emotional after receiving Philanthropic Award

John Legend has recently made rare comments after receiving the Philanthropist of the Year Award on July 24.

While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter and Social Impact Fund’s Social Impact Summit, the musician was honoured his work to criminal justice reform and equity.

John, who worked with Susan Burton’s organisation, began, “We co-conspire to try and make our world and our country more just and to try and uplift people and change people’s lives.”

Susan was the one who presented the award to the musician who is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Get Lifted.

John mentioned that he always wanted to build a career in the music business but also shared he used the platform to make the world better.

“As we were focusing on the music side and the business side, I always had my eye toward making an impact socially as well,” said the 46-year-old.

Nevertheless, John revealed he’s “so happy he has been able “to bring that to fruition”.

During his deliverance speech, the Minefields crooner also slammed the United States government, saying his heart felt “heavy” after the ICE implemented immigration crackdown in the America.

“Our government is kidnapping and disappearing our friends, neighbours, our kids’ caregivers in the park and builders and then occupying our streets to silence the voices of those exercising their constitutional rights, “explained the musician.

He also remarked that his government is “also stealing from the poorest children in our communities”.

John noted that his government abandoned the poorest children to “line the pockets of the wealthiest”

He further said that US government is “leaving the shared values that have inspired us to become our best”.

“To serve as a beacon for the world… to serve as the hope of the tired, of the tempest to toss, of all those who yearn to breathe free,” noted the musician.