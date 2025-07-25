Cruz Beckham enjoys romantic summer getaway with Jackie Apostle amid family rift

Cruz Beckham was spotted enjoying some intimate moments with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, during their summer holiday.

The outing comes amid an ongoing family rift with his brother Brooklyn. The youngest Beckham son, 20, and the Brazilian singer, 30, have been were seen together in Miami, with Jackie sharing a series of photos to Instagram on Friday.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in red mini dress which she styled with a pair of gingham heels. Meanwhile, Cruz opted for a smart, pink shirt tailored trousers and trainers.

At one point, the couple headed out for a glass of wine, with jackie captioning the update: 'In the middle of nowhere.'

It is worth noting that Cruz is currently caught up in a family rift with older Brooklyn, 26, and Brooklyn's actress wife, Nicola Peltz, 31.

This comes after Cruz Beckham hopes the family will soon come together again after a longstanding feud between the family and his elder brother Brooklyn Beckham.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, June 21, and shared The Beatles’ song The End on his Stories.

The youngest Beckham son shared the poignant lyrics to the song, which read, “Love you, I love you / Love you, I love you / Love you, I love you / Love you, I love you / And in the end / The love you take / Is equal to the love you make.”