Kesha uplifts Cassie Ventura after Diddy trial shock: 'Good luck angel'

Women supporting women is always a powerful sight and even the smallest acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact.

One such inspiring exchange has been witnessed when Cassie Ventura supported Kesha at her latest concert while the singer, 38, returned the love with a sweet shoutout.

On the day of her performance at Madison Square Garden, the Die Young hitmaker took to X, (formerly Twitter) to share the token of love and support she received from Ventura, also 38.

Sharing a photo of a bouquet of pink roses, the Cannibal songstress wrote, "Thank u Cassie."

"Love you sweet girl, my good luck angel for MSG," she added in her Wednesday, July 23, social media post.

In addition, during the latest concert, Kesha specially mentioned the dancer and actress.

"Earlier tonight, Cassie sent me flowers backstage," she told the crowd, according to E News. "I just want you to know that all of this love is not only for me, it’s for anyone who survived anything that they shouldn’t have had to survive."

It is pertinent to note that the exchange comes just a few weeks after Sean "Diddy" Combs’ was only convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and was acquitted on other, more serious charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering.

Ventura was a witness at the criminal trial and after the shocking verdict Kesha penned an uplifting note for her.

"Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor," she wrote that time.