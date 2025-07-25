Food Network chef Anne Burrell cause of death unveiled

Anne Burrell passed away on June 17 at age 55

Food Network chef Anne Burrell official cause of death has been revealed around five weeks after her sudden death.

As per New York Police Department spokesperson, Burrell was found unconscious at around 7:50 in the morning, June 17 at her Brooklyn, New York residence.

The Secrets of a Restaurant Chef host was pronounced dead upon arrival at the scene leaving her family, friends and fans in shock and mourning.

People confirmed Thursday, July 24, that the Worst Cooks in America co-host died by suicide.

Furthermore, the office of the New York City medical examiner reported that her cause of death is documented as “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.”

It is pertinent to note that “diphenhydramine and cetirizine are antihistamines, while ethanol is a compound found in alcohol. Amphetamine is commonly used to treat ADHD.”

Her family shared a statement that called Burrell a “beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend.”

The statement further read, “Her smile lit up every room she entered. Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.”

“Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” the family statement ended.