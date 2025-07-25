Dwayne Johnson writes heartfelt note for ‘wrestling hero’ Hulk Hogan

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently written a heartfelt note for his wrestling hero Hulk Hogan.

The legendary wrestler took his last breath at age 71 on July 24 at his home, Florida after experiencing cardiac arrest, via TMZ.

A day after his tragic passing, The Rock posted a clip of Hulk, born as Terry Bollea, and himself on Instagram, recalling legendary clash at WrestleMania 18 in 2002, where he beat Hulk in the 'Icon vs. Icon' main attraction.

Calling him his “childhood hero,” Dwayne wrote a lengthy caption, where he paid tribute to late Hulk.

“Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan. To millions of little kids, you were a childhood hero - myself included,” wrote the 53-year-old.

“In 1984, I gave you your “HULKSTER” headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd. You were wrestling “Mr Wonderful”, Paul Orndorff that night in the main event.”

Red Notice actor reflected, “You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again.”

“You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift,” said the actor-turned-wrestler.

Dwayne revealed that a month later in Madison Square Garden, “you did just that. You kept your word, with a handshake and a ‘thanks kid’”.

Jungle Cruise actor then fast-forwarded to their match in 2002, equating it to one of the greatest moments in his career.

“The match was to decide who would go down in history, as The Greatest of All Time. When you kick out of my Rock Bottom finisher – just listen and FEEL that crowd go ELECTRIC… all for you.”

“I’ve never felt anything like that in my entire wrestling career. It takes two to tango, but that historic crowd reaction was all for you,” he added.

In the end, Dwayne thanked Hulk for promoting wrestling across the country during his prime years.



