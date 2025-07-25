Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce already married? New snap drops a hint

Fans convinced Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have already tied the knot

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look like Mr. and Mrs. Kelce in the latest pictures shared by the NFL star as he hard launched their relationship.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared together in most of the pictures Travis shared on Instagram.

Although the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the New Heights podcast host have not officially addressed the wedding rumours surrounding them for a while, fans took the pictures as a hint at their secret wedding.

Eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the Grammy winner appears to be showing off her ring in the picture which serves as a lock screen for Travis’ phone.

The couple’s apparent engagement photo was a subtle detail that fans picked on, in the carousel.

Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, also made a cameo in Travis’ carousel, as he shared a picture with both Austin and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Swifties went into a frenzy as one asked, “pls confirm yall are SOO married.”

“Yup theyre getting married,” another echoed, while a third chimed in, “Idk why Travis and Jason hanging out with Austin just made me so happy. These two are end game.”

“Tayvis forever,” gushed another.

Married or not, Taylor and Travis will surely send fans wild whenever they officially announce the news.