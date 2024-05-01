Emily Blunt reveals best compliment Taylor Swift gave to her eldest daughter

Emily Blunt reveals Taylor Swift was 'so nice' to her kids

Emily Blunt has recently dished out the best compliment Taylor Swift gave to her oldest daughter.



During an appearance on the latest episode of Howard Stern show, the Fall Guy actress recalled an encounter of her and John Krasinski's eldest daughter, Hazel with Taylor.

Emily said, "Taylor is the nicest."

"She was so nice to my kids," continued the 41-year-old.

The Oppenheimer star shared, "My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off, this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about. And Taylor Swift, goes like, ‘God look at you, you're just this ‘60s Beatnik cool kid. I love your style.'"

"I thought my child was going to faint," she remembered.

Emily added, "It was the best thing anyone has done for my child."

While praising Taylor, the Devil Wears Prada actress remarked, "She's very cool."

Earlier in April, Emily declared herself a "colossal" Swiftie quipping, "Isn't everyone?"

The actress also spilled her favourite track from Taylor's new album in an interview with Access Hollywood.

"Cruel Summer. I'd say is pretty up there for me," she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Emily revealed she's going to attend Taylor's Eras Tour later in August.