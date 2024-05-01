‘Vanderpump Rules’ giving ‘break’ to cast members by pausing production

Vanderpump Rules gojng on summer break

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules will not come back this summer with a new season.



According to Page Six, the series has put the production for season 12 on a pause, not like usually filming in the summer.

An insider told the outlet that the network took the action because they felt the cast needed a camera-break amidst Scandoval, which got them rolling additionally for the last two seasons.

“Everyone needs a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons,” the source told us. “The cast is looking forward to a break from filming the show.”

Cameras refocused to capture the drama after Tom Sandoval's affair with Raquel Leviss was revealed in March 2023, interrupting the crew's vacation.

The majority of Season 11—which debuted just months after Season 10 concluded—was dominated by the controversy, and the showrunners are hoping that the short break will result in fresh narratives for the show's twelfth season.

“Producers are excited to catch up with everyone when cameras eventually go back up,” the insider added.

Several important cast members will have adequate time over the break to consider their futures on the Emmy-nominated show as well.