Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. finally going their separate ways

Kim Kardashian splits with Odell Beckham Jr: Source

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly parted their ways after seven months of dating.



A source spilled to PEOPLE, "It’s over and just fizzled out."

The split came after Kim and Odell were spotted leaving the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in March.

At the time, a source told the outlet that they were “hanging out pretty much all night once he got there".

"There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time," shared an insider.

The source mentioned, "They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together."

Earlier in February, the two were seen together at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan with mutual friends.

In the same month, another source revealed that the "pair weren’t rushing to make things official," as they were "still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual".

"Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious,” added an insider at the time.

Meanwhile, Kim and Odell sparked romance rumours back in September 2023 after a source confirmed to the outlet that the couple were "hanging out".

For the unversed, Kim was previously married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2021 and shares four children.

After their divorce, the reality star also dated Pete Davidson for nine months in 2022 before they went their separate ways.