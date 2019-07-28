Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ban neighbours from speaking to them: report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the news once again over yet another contentious report that suggests that the two have barred their neighbours from speaking to them or their son Prince Archie.



According to a report by The Sun, the royal couple has issued a note of caution to all those living in their neighbourhood that includes a list of somewhat bizarre rules that has sparked controversy yet again.

Amongst the list of over-the-top rules, the locals in the area have been advised against speaking to the couple, saying ‘Good Morning’ or exchanging pleasantries, petting their dogs, putting any letters in the mailbox or requesting to see Prince Archie.

The report further mentioned that Buckingham Palace had stated earlier that the request was made by an ‘overly protective palace official’ while the royal pair themselves were unaware of it.