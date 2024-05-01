Willow Reflects candidly talks about debut song: ‘Live out loud’

Willow Reflects is thinking back on Whip My Hair, her first successful track.



When the song and its entertaining music video were launched, the vocalist, who is currently 23 years old, was just 10 years old.

In an interview with Billboard, she discussed the track that started it all as she gets ready for the release of her sixth studio album, empathogen, which is due out this Friday, May 3.

The artist, real name Willow Smith, told the site, "There were a lot of fun things about it."

“When I was a teenager, I was very like, ‘Uh, no, trauma… there were things that hurt me and things I don’t understand!’ And now, I’m like… obviously, there were things that hurt you and things that you don’t understand, but, overall, my message hasn’t really changed!”

Over ten years ago, Whip My Hair peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also appeared on the list of the top 20 year-end hot R&B/hip-hop songs for two years in a row, 2010 and 2011.

“‘Whip My Hair’ is like, ‘Be yourself, live out loud, don’t care what anybody thinks, express yourself!'” she told Billboard. “That hasn’t really changed. I really feel like ‘Whip My Hair’ is just a foundation for everything that has come later … It was a lot of fun. I am so grateful — I would never take it back.”

The actress and Red Table Talk co-host talked about how, despite her attempts at various forms of entertainment, her heart always returns to music during her conversation.

“I’ve tried to run away from it. I’ve tried to be like, ‘No! I’m not a musician, I’m gonna do something else,’ and then, guess what? It just keeps coming back!” Willow said.

“That’s how you know something is really important to you. If it causes you pain and discomfort and you’re still wanting to do it? I trust that inner drive. Even through the discomfort, you’re like, ‘I gotta stick with this.'”