Zayn Malik teases new song ahead of ‘Room Under the Stairs’ album release

Zayn Malik teased another song following the release of What I Am and Alienated ahead of its highly anticipated album, Room Under The Stairs.



The former One Direction crooner took to social media on Monday, April 29, to share a snippet of the unreleased song that sent Zquad, Malik’s fandom, into a frenzy.

Alongside the short clip, he wrote a lyric in the caption that read, "Love me partly, leave me tonight."

In the teaser, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker was seen wearing an all-black outfit, fixating his eyes on a wall while lying on the single bed.

The video was set within the background music in which he serenaded the lyrics, "Love me partly, leave me tonight / Say don’t fall in pieces, I might / Just for the fun of it / Let my mind just run with it / Tonight."

His fans spared no moment to flocked in the comments section and express their excitement on the song, while some made wild guesses.

One fan suggested, "This is 'my woman' right??"

"What kinda spell is this melancholic song?! I can’t get it outta my head and my heart!" another raved over the song.

Although the name and release date of this song have not been confirmed, Malik's fourth album, Room Under the Stairs, is scheduled to be release on May 17.