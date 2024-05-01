Emily Blunt reveals Ryan Gosling’s ‘massive’ Ken gift to her daughters

Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling promoting 'The Fall Guy' together

Emily Blunt and her daughters have a “massive” Barbie gift from Ryan Gosling in their house.



Blunt opened up about a special gift of roses Gosling gave her daughters earlier this month to Entertainment Tonight during her appearance at the red carpet of The Fall Guy at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday,

"The roses are still in their playroom at home," Blunt said. "It's this massive box of roses that spells 'KEN' and they're just so happy about it. I mean, they bring their friends over just to show them, you know?"

In an earlier interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Blunt revealed that her children, Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, whom she parents with husband John Krasinski, had the opportunity to meet Gosling when their mother made a brief appearance on his most recent Saturday Night Live show.

"We will never be able to throw them out," Blunt said of the bouquet. "And I'll just be living with Ken for forever."

Fans were really attracted by Gosling’s inability to control his laughter while hosting the Saturday Night Live. Blunt says he brought the same energy to the set of their movie The Fall Guy.

"Yeah, I mean, I think we're both really weak in that way," Blunt said. "I don't know if we're very good at holding it together."

But I like working with people like that," she added. "It makes it more fun."