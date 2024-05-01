King Charles dismisses downfall of monarchy with 'powerful' appearance

King Charles dismissed the rumours about the downfall of the monarchy with his latest 'powerful' appearance during cancer treatment.



It is pertinent to mention here that the Monarch, 75, visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London on April 30.

Now, body language expert Darren Stanton analysed King's expressions and gestures during his much-awaited visit.

In conversation with The Mirror, he said that Charles sent a clear message to the world that he is 'still in charge.'

Darren said, "The King’s body language was consistent the whole way through, telling us he’s in control and is enjoying every second of being back."

The expert shared that the head of the royal family "looked at ease during his return and it’s clear he is feeling good about himself. He looked as though he was happy to be back in action."

The King of the UK kept the royal family's 'head high' as he resumed his royal duties.

Charles's body language "tells us he was feeling strong and ready to put himself out there."