Ryan Gosling quips how ‘the Fall Guy’ sets eyes on Oscar

At its Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, The Fall Guy—which narrates the tale of Ryan Gosling's broke stuntman—fully embraced the action, with stuntmen crashing, fighting, and racing motorcycles all over the red carpet.



At the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood Boulevard was turned into a movie set for the premiere, which featured two stuntmen riding motorbikes down the press line and another jumping down a multi-story platform into the carpet entry.

Then, as the actors tore through the step-and-repeat, Gosling stood between two of his movie stunt doubles, who were all decked out in matching suits.

Subsequently, three stuntmen used broken glass to get onto the carpet and engage in combat in front of the audience; just prior to the filming, another stuntman leaped from the Dolby balcony onto the stage to join the actors.

Before putting back on his suit, Gosling—who, on top of everything else, joined Mikey Day in character as Beavis and Butt-Head from the Saturday Night Live comedy they performed earlier this month—told the crowd, “Obviously this a love letter to the stunt community, they are the hardest-working people in show business. They risk more than anyone. This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar.” (The Academy currently doesn’t recognize a stunt category at the Oscars).

“I don’t know what to say, how do you say thank you to someone that got set on fire eight times for you, jumped from a helicopter, rolled a car eight times for you — this is just such an example of what they do for us, what they contribute to cinema, what they risk for all of us,” the star continued. “It’s really been an honor to be a part of something that tells your story in some small way.”