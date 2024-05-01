Melissa McCarthy flaunts stunning weight loss

Melissa McCarthy shows off tremendous weight loss

Melissa McCarthy recently donned an outfit that showed off remarkable weight loss at the LA Gala on Sunday, April 28.

The Bridesmaids actress, who attended the glamorous event in Downtown Los Angeles, is said to have lost a total of 75 pounds.

Her gorgeous mint green gown with a tulle skirt and matching blazer, turned heads as she showed off her slimmed down figure.

The 53-year-old actress, who wowed the audience at the Center Theatre Group’s annual gala, stepped out to raise her support for the non-profit arts organization, honoring renowned director and choreographer Matthew Bourne.

Previously, the comedian was spotted at the opening night of the new musical Suffs at The Music Box Theatre in the New York City, according to The Mirror.

Speaking candidly about her weight on CBS This Morning, Melissa said: "I finally said [to myself], ‘Oh for God sakes, stop worrying about it, and it may be the best thing I've ever done."

"I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything…"

"I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there’s something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

For the unversed, the Little Mermaid star has been quite open about her body and weight struggles over the years.