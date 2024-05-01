Chris Hemsworth lets slip remark over Liam’s ties with ex-wife Miley Cyrus

Chris Hemsworth let slip a serious insight about his little brother Liam Hemsworth and his ex-wife Miley Cyrus.



The Thor star, 40, sat down with Vanity Fair for the outlet’s lie detector interview series, in which he was asked some personal questions as well.

When asked if there was a role Chris was envious of his brother, 34, getting, to which he responded with a no.

The question was followed up with Liam’s lead role in 2010 The Last Song, to which the Marvel star laughed and rebuffed that claim with a no.

“The world — Liam’s life would’ve been very different without The Last Song, right?” Chris quipped, referencing Liam’s relationship with ex-wife Cyrus.

However, the polygraph examiner noted that Chris’ answer had actually read as “inconclusive” instead of “true,” much to his surprise.

“What?! Do I want to be in The Last Song? No. What does it say [now]?” he asked with a laugh.

The examiner said that the result was still “inconclusive.”

Liam and the Flowers singer began dating after they starred in the movie adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks book in 2009. The pair got engaged three years later but remained on and off for more than a decade.

They tied the knot in December 2018 but divorced in August 2019.