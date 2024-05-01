Bella Hadid reflects on post-modelling days: ‘Not putting on a fake face’

Bella Hadid was forced to step back from her modelling gigs in 2022

Bella Hadid is seemingly feeling more freer than ever after stepping back from her modelling career for good.

In a recent conversation with Allure Magazine, the 27-year-old supermodel spilled about her life after pressing pause on her modelling career.

"For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face," Gigi Hadid’s younger sister said.

Alluding that she is soaking in the freedom to be herself, the business mogul added, "If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself. And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before."

"Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am," Hadid continued, "I am feeling better."

"My bad days now were my old good days," she described.

Over the past decade, Hadid has become a force to reckon globally within the fashion realm, gracing the covers of several editions by Vogue and walking the ramp for top designers, including Marc Jacob, Givenchy, Chanel, and more.

However, the top model halted her career in order to focus on her mental and physical health and opened up about her battle with Lyme disease.