‘Heir’ Prince William ‘jealous’ of ‘spare’ little brother Prince Harry

As Prince Harry gears up for his return to the UK, his estranged brother Prince William is seemingly green with envy.



King Charles’ two sons still share a complicated relationship and it appears that William, who is the heir to the throne, is has a lot more unresolved issues with his ‘Spare’ little brother Harry, per a report by Us Weekly.

“William is a bit envious of [his brother’s] freedoms,” a source told the outlet. Agreeing with the insider, a royal historian and author, Ed Owens, told Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales “feels envious” of Harry’s accomplishments.

Prince Harry, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, founded the Invictus Games, which is an international multi-sport event for war veterans. The Duke of Sussex founded this in 2014 during his time as the patron of the Royal Foundation.

“Harry has done remarkable things,” Owen said, adding that the Invictus Games “now has international presences.”

Owen continued, “I think that international stage is something both brothers are clearly vying for. That international limelight really sets Harry’s work apart from other members of the royal family.”