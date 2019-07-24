Baby Archie meets mom Meghan Markle’s idol Dr Jane Goodall

Archie Harrison added yet another memorable life event to his ever growing collection when he recently met one of his mother’s idols – Dr Jane Goodall.



The world renowned primatologist made a special visit to the Frogmore Cottage to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last month, according to royal correspondent Emily Andrews.

Goodall had a special cuddle session with baby Archie while she was there. “He’s very cute and very gentle," she said later while talking to the reporters.

The animal rights' activist also met his mom, Meghan as she was cradling the royal baby. Meghan shared that she was very excited to meet the animal rights' activist as she was a huge fan of her work.

"You've been my idol since I was a child. I've hero worshiped you all my life," the former 'Suits' actress reportedly told Goodall.

The Duke also, a supporter of her work, made an appearance at Dr Goodall’s event at the Windsor Castle - The Roots & Shoots program.

Prince Harry was all praise for the 85-year-old as he said, "She is a woman of kindness, warmth, immense knowledge and a softness that's needed by mankind just as much as it is chimpkind."

"I've been admiring her work since I was a kid and it was so wonderful to find that she was even more amazing in person... Jane, if I may, and I also agree that young people have the power, the compassion and the tools to save our planet. I hope you all know what a big job we have to do. I say we—I still include myself in this," the Duke continued.

The Roots & Shoots program, founded in 1991, has been empowering young people from around the world through hands-on projects and activism. For the last six years, Jane has held events at Windsor Castle to help discuss global and local issues, as well as encourage students to get involved.