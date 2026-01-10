Environment Canada weather warning as cold front brings strong winds to Ottawa

Environment Canada is warning residents in the nation’s capital to prepare for strong and potentially damaging winds moving into Ottawa Friday afternoon.

According to the federal weather agency, wind gusts could reach between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour as showers pass through the region earlier in the day.

Environment Canada says those showers may help “generate” powerful winds as a cold front moves across Ontario and reaches Ottawa by late afternoon or early evening.

“The passage of the cold front may lead to another wave of strong winds with the potential for wind gusts,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada says the strongest winds are expected later Friday, with conditions gradually improving overnight as the system moves eastward.

The agency notes winds should ease from east to west into Friday night.

The gusty conditions follow a stretch of unseasonably mild weather across Ottawa and much of Ontario. Temperatures began climbing Thursday, prompting the National Capital Commission to temporarily close the Rideau Canal Skateway to help preserve the ice surface.

The NCC says there have been roughly 170,000 visits to the skateway since it opened on December 31.

Friday’s forecasted high is 7 C, well above the seasonal average of minus 6 C for early February. However, as winds strengthen into the evening, Environment Canada says wind chill values could make it feel closer to minus 6.

Cooler conditions are expected to continue into Saturday, with temperatures again feeling near minus 6 due to persistent winds.