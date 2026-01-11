Johann Wadephul reaffirms close ties ahead of high-stakes Washington visit

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has reportedly issued a statement on Sunday emphasizing the high priority of transatlantic relations, as he departed for a Washington trip taking place at a critical time due to tensions over U.S. interests in Greenland and Venezuela.

“Never before has it been so crucial to invest in the transatlantic partnership in order to remain capable of shaping the world order.” Wadephul said in Berlin before his departure.

According to Reuters, he further elucidated that he would address what he called “differences of opinion” between Germany and the United States during a meeting on Monday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to Wadephul, in addition to identifying differences of opinion, the goal is to address them through dialogue to uphold a collective duty to maintain international peace and security.

On Monday, there are plans to meet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Nonetheless, the recent visit to Washington represents a crucial attempt to stabilize the transatlantic partnership during one of its most tumultuous periods of upheaval in decades.