Storm Goretti leaves widespread power outages across France, Britain

Strom Goretti has caused widespread chaos across Northern Europe, leaving hundreds of thousands of households without power and bringing record-breaking winds and heavy snowfall to France and Britain.

However, some 380,000 households have lost their power in France mostly in the Normandy region and in Brittany.

The wind gusts of over 150 kph (93mph) were registered in France’s northwestern Manche region, with a record 213 kph in Barfleur.

Concerning the serious situation of weather, SNCF rail operator suspended train services between Paris and the Normandy region.

According to the National Grid, nearly 57,000 homes in Britain were left without power after Storm Goretti brought more snow to the country following a week of freezing weather.

While hundreds of schools are expected to be closed across Scotland and parts of central England-which has been hit especially hard by Goretti- rail operators in those regions have issued warnings not to travel, and some services remain suspended.

East Midlands Airport says it suspended runway operations following an announcement a little earlier that it had closed due to heavy snowfall.

By contrast, Birmingham Airport says that it is conducting final safety checks after suspending its overnight operations because of very heavy snow on the runway.

Furthermore, an amber warning for snow in the midlands and Wales has now expired but there are still weather warnings from the Met Office for rain as well as snow and ice in Scotland and the South Coast.