Tropical Cyclone Koji: Thousands of Australians affected by mass power outages in Queensland

On Sunday, January 11, North Queensland dealt with the immediate fallout of Tropical Cyclone Koji which left thousands without power without crossing the coast with destructive winds.

Tropical Cyclone Koji, a category 1 system made landfall between the towns of Ayr and Bowen-roughly 1200km north of state capital Brisbane-before weakening into a tropical low.

The storm with wind gusts of up to 95kph (59mph) and heavy rain, hit coastal towns including Mackays-a major tourist hub and gateway to the Great Barrier Reef.

Addressing the gravity of the serious situation, Queensland state Premier David Crisafulli said that approximately 15,000 properties lost power due to Koji, which damaged buildings and boats, and forced road closures.

According to Reuters, Koji brought up to 200mm (7.8 inches) of rain to some areas with heavy downpours expected to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described flash flooding as a “major risk” across a large stretch of Queensland’s coast.

Furthermore, the weather forecasters warned that severe conditions would likely continue through Sunday before possible easing on Monday.

Koji follows in the wake of Cyclone Alfred, which hit the state in March and was eventually downgraded, though not before causing significant wind damage.

