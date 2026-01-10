US Arctic strategy: Trump threatens to take Greenland ‘the hard way’

US President Donald Trump has threatened to take Greenland in an aggressive move, aiming to deter China and Russia from taking control of the Arctic territory.

While speaking at a meeting with oil and gas executives at the White House, the US President justified the reason to take control of the strategically important Arctic.

“If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland. And we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor,” Trump said.

The President continued, “I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way.”

Trump’s latest remarks on Greenland possession come in the midst of growing tensions between the US and Nato allies, including Venezuela and Denmark.

The comments also ignited firm admonishment from Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, asserting Greenland territory is not for sale.

According to Frederiksen, If the US tries to take the Arctic by force, it would mean the end of the “Nato and trans-Atlantic defense alliance.”

Earlier this week, Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt said that the Greenlandic government should “take the lead” in the talks with the US.

“When it comes to Greenland, it should be Greenland that takes the lead and speaks with the United States,”Motzfeldt said.

In recent months, Greenland territory has increasingly become the area of interest for the Trump administration.

The autonomous Arctic region’s location between North America and the Arctic makes this territory strategically important for the United States.

The region is highly suitable for placing early warning systems in the wake of missile attacks and monitoring vessels.

Moreover, it is also important for US national security as it was “covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” cited by the President.

While talking to BBC, Trump said, “Countries have to have ownership and you defend ownership, you don't defend leases. And we'll have to defend Greenland.”

The US has a military presence in the region as more than 100 troops have permanently been stationed at its Pituffik base in Greenland’s north-western tip.

Given the nature of agreement with Denmark, the US has the authority to bring as many troops as it wants to Greenland.

In a joint statement issued by Greenland's party leaders said, “We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders. The future of Greenland must be decided by the Greenlandic people.”