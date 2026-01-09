NASA alters major plan as they 'err on the side of the astronaut's health'

What had happened to NASA astronaut at ISS?

NASA has announced it will bring a four-person crew back from the International Space Station about a month earlier than planned after one of the astronauts developed a serious medical condition.

The space agency said the affected crew member is in stable condition but did not disclose the individual’s identity or the nature of the illness due to medical privacy.

The decision was announced Thursday by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and other officials.

"This is not an emergency evacuation," a NASA official said, adding: "We always err on the side of the astronaut's health."

NASA had already cancelled a planned spacewalk scheduled for Thursday, citing a medical concern.

Officials later confirmed the issue was not related to space operations and was not caused by an injury. An update on the crew’s return timeline is expected within 48 hours.

This marks the first time in the history of the International Space Station that a mission has been cut short for medical reasons. The station has been continuously occupied since 2000.

The crew, known as Crew 11, includes NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japanese astronaut Kimiya Yui from JAXA, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Platonov.

One American astronaut will remain aboard the station alongside two Russian cosmonauts.

Dr James Polk, NASA’s chief health and medical officer, said it is the first early mission return due to medical reasons in the agency’s more than 65 year history.

Crew 11 launched in August aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon and was expected to stay in orbit for about six months.

Dr Simeon Barber, a space scientist at the Open University, said the early return could affect operations.

"The space station is a big, complex feat of engineering, it's designed to be operated by a certain minimum level of crew," he said.

He added the remaining astronauts would likely focus on basic maintenance while waiting for replacements.