Will Venezuela rebuild diplomatic relations with US?

Venezuela's government released a statement on Friday, January 9, 2026, that it has begun exploring the potential to expand diplomatic ties with the United States, with U.S. State Department officials traveling to Caracas for technical and logistical assessments.

The State Department separately said the U.S. officials were assessing a "potential phased resumption" of embassy operations in the South American country.

As reported by Reuters, Washington and Caracas have signaled they are seeking cooperation since last week's dramatic U.S. military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and after his vice president, Delcy Rodriguez took over as interim leader.

A Venezuelan delegation will also be sent to the U.S. to carry out assessments, said the Venezuelan government.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said it “has decided to initiate an exploratory process of a diplomatic nature with the Government of the United States of America, aimed at the re-establishment of diplomatic missions in both countries."

Earlier on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said the release of political prisoners in Venezuela was a sign of "seeking peace."

Trump also claimed that he has cancelled second waves of attacks on Venezuela as a positive step, as Venezuela was cooperating with the US on oil infrastructure and had released political prisoners.

“This is a very important and smart gesture,” Trump posted on social media.

"The USA and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure," said U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second wave of attacks, which looks like it will not be needed,” Trump added.

Previously, the U.S. and Venezuela cut off ties in 2019 over a political indifference.