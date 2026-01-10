US ‘Doomsday Plane’ lands at LAX for the first time in its 51-year history

A U.S. Air Force E-4B “Nighwatch”-famously known as the Doomsday Plane-has made rare and highly visible landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The specially converted Boeing 747 E-4B Nightwatch is used in states of emergency and is designed to serve as a command post for the US President and top military officials in the event of catastrophic occurrences.

The aircraft was seen arriving at LAX late on Thursday, January 8, and then departing around 2:30pm PST Friday, followed by a C-17.

Media outlets have reported that it could be the first time in its 50-year history that a “Doomsday Plane” has been caught on camera in flight at a major civilian airport.

The E-4 series of strategic command and control aircraft are specially modified Boeing 747-200Bs. Originally designed for the National Emergency Airborne Command Post (NEACP) program to serve as an airborne nuclear command center.

The prime motive of shielding these systems against an electromagnetic pulse is to ensure they remain intact and operational during a global crisis.

The Doomsday plane can host a crew of up to 111 people, including flight and mission personnel, making it one of the largest crew of any aircraft in U.S. Air Force history.

The main deck is divided into six functional areas including the command work area, conference room, briefing room, operating team work area and rest area, communications area, and rest area.

Additionally, while the Doomsday name and the aircraft’s nuclear-hardened capabilities have sparked concern, the actual reasons for the flight appear much more practical.