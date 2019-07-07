Meghan Markle’s estranged father upset over missing grandson’s christening

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the christening of their firstborn Archie two months after his birth, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle who has remained as a contentious figure in the scene, was distraught at missing the event.

Speaking to The Mail, the estranged father of the former ‘Suits’ star revealed how he would have been overjoyed being present at the christening of his first grandson while also wishing good luck to the newborn.

"I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened. I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen's church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents' health and happiness," he stated.

Earlier, the royal couple celebrated the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor who was born May 6, in the presence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and other members of the royal family.