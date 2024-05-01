Prince Harry no longer ‘spiteful’ towards Prince William

Prince Harry may have held a grudge against his elder brother Prince William; however, it doesn’t appear to bother him now.

The Duke of Sussex, who detailed his difficult ties with his estranged brother, who is the heir to the throne, is now content in his life, per an insider quoted by Us Weekly.

Harry wrote referred to William as his “archnemesis” in his 2023 bombshell memoir, Spare, while talking about his complex relationship.

“There has always been this competition between us, weirdly,” Harry said during an interview with Good Morning America in January 2023 while promoting his book. “I think it really plays into or always played by the ‘heir/spare.’”

The insider shared that Harry doesn’t feel that way now as the Duke sent out invitations to the Royal Family for his upcoming Invictus Games anniversary event in London.

However, reports suggest that Prince William and Kate Middleton are unlikely to attend as they have do not have any intention to do so.

Meanwhile, the insider said that Harry is “is very content [and] doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings now.”

The insider continued, “He feels that his life has purpose and meaning and that he can bring a lot of good to the world.”

As Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for the event, it is uncertain if William will be sparing time for a meeting for his brother.