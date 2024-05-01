Vanderpump Rules on 'pause' to 'decompress' from Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules’ pauses production to get break from Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules cast appears to be reeling from the drama of its previous season.

According to an insider quoted by Page Six, the production for Season 12 was put on pause despite typically filming in the summer months.

The previous season saw the Scandoval break out, which remained in the headlines for the next couple of months.

Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on his nine-year-old girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss. Following the scandal, cameras immediately picked back up to capture the drama, which also bit into the crew’s time off.

“Everyone needs a moment to decompress after two very rough, intense seasons,” the source told the outlet. “The cast is looking forward to a break from filming the show.”

Moreover, the producers also feel that they break may help bring about new storylines for the 12th season.

“Producers are excited to catch up with everyone when cameras eventually go back up,” the insider added.

The time off will also give several key cast members enough time to decide their future on the Emmy-nominated series.

Madix is set to film Love Island USA this year. Moreover, Madix has also been struggling to maintain her friendships with several of her castmates.