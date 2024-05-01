‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss finds love one year after Scandoval

Raquel Leviss appears to step back into the dating pool a year after the Scandoval drama broke out.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 29, is reportedly seeing businessman Matthew Dunn, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s a little too soon to jump to any labels,” Leviss’ publicist, Juliette Harris, told the outlet in a statement on Tuesday, April 30, of the former reality star’s new romance.

The publicist added that Leviss met Dunn “a little over a month ago.” The twosome are “friends just getting to know each other,” the publicist shared, noting they are just “hanging out.”

Leviss gave a glimpse into her new relationship through social media as she shared a video with Dunn alongside two of her friends.

Fans quickly picked up on the man driving the ATV in the Instagram video, speculating that he might be Leviss’ new love interest.

“Okayyy!! Who is the hottie in the driver’s seat,” one curious fan asked.

A second user teased, “This driver is definitely an upgrade, go girl!!”

Leviss’ budding romance comes after Scandoval, in which she was caught having an affair with VPR castmate Tom Sandoval, who was already in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.