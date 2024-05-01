Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt steals spotlight at 'The Fall Guy' premiere

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling turned heads at the star-studded premiere of their new film, The Fall Guy.
The Oppenheimer actress and the Barbie alum walked on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 30.
The duo flashed their wide grins while posing for the cameras.
Blunt, 41, donned a dazzling, orange, full-length, figure-fitted dress adorned with intricate cut-out details.
She accessorised her single-strapped dress with golden jewellery and added a few inches to her frame with matching open-toed high heels.
The actress completed her glammed-up makeup with nude lipstick and styled her locks in loose, soft curls.
Striking a pose alongside his co-star, Gosling, 43, exuded charm in a teal suit with matching shirt and white shoes.
The actor cutting a dashing personality, opted for a messy hairstyle at the Tuesday event.
The duo lit up the red carpet during the premiere almost a week after they spilled the beans on their family lives during a press tour.
The mother of two daughters — Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven— and Gosling, who shares two daughters — Esmerelda, nine, and Amanda, seven— with wife Eva Mendes, were asked whether their daughters would watch The Fall Guy.
"They're not interested in seeing it," The Notebook star alluded before Blunt shared how much her daughters adore him.
"They love him so deeply and actually, my oldest one, it's the first movie she's expressed any interest in, and it has nothing to do with me," she elaborated.
