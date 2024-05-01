Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams to pursue ‘Mean Girls’ remake?

Rachel McAdams notably did not participate in the reunion for a Walmart ad last fall

Could Cady and Regina be making a comeback to the big screen?

According to a new report, Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, known for their roles as Cady Heron and Regina George in Mean Girls (2004), are open to the idea of a sequel to the iconic teen comedy.

A source told People Magazine that Lohan, now 37, “wants to do another [Mean Girls] and has a good relationship with her former cast members.”

Referring also to Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert, the source continued, “They are her friends and have been. Another film would be great for her and for audiences who loved the original."

Meanwhile, McAdams, 45, notably did not participate in the reunion for a Walmart ad last fall. However, she is interested in a sequel if the project aligns with her schedule and vision.

The insider noted, “She has no regrets about not doing a Walmart commercial, which is a different thing. She is super busy, but likes her former cast members and would be interested in talking about a sequel if it becomes a reality.”

Over the years, there has been speculation and discussion among the original cast about the potential for a Mean Girls sequel. While some expressed doubts, others, like McAdams, have entertained the idea, envisioning the evolution of their characters in later stages of life.