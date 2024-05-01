Kendrick Lamar mistakes Haley Joel Osment for Joel Osteen on ‘Euphoria’

Kendrick Lamar mistakes one person for another in new diss track

Kendrick Lamar made a naming mistake on his new diss track Euphoria.



“Am I battlin’ ghosts or AI? N— feelin’ like Joel Osteen / Funny, he was in a film called A.I. / And my sixth sense tellin’ me to off him,” Lamar rapped in the song, which was dropped on Tuesday, April 30.

As Lamar called out Osteen, actually it was Osment’s The Sixth Sense and A.I. Artificial Intelligence characters who he meant to refer to.

Osteen, on the other hand, did not appear in the movies. He is a televangelist who caught attention in 2017 after receiving criticism for his Lakewood Church's Hurricane Harvey response.

All the while, fans didn’t miss the switch up and came forward to highlight the mistake.

“I just wish I was in the room as a movie expert to let Kendrick know that he mixed up Joel Osteen (the televangelist preacher) with Haley Joel Osment (the child actor who starred in A.I. and The 6th Sense) other than that though? No notes. 9/10. Madness,” one user wrote via X.

Another added, “Kendrick confusing Haley Joel Osment with Joel Osteen is so f–king funny, he didn’t even Google shit, just walked into the booth mad as hell lmaooo.”