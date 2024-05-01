Hailey Bieber stands by Justin Bieber as he faces ‘difficulties’: Report

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were previously reported to have hit a rough patch in their marriage

Hailey Bieber is standing by her husband, Justin Bieber, as he navigates a challenging period in his life, per a new report.

Just days after Justin sparked concern by posting a photograph of himself crying to his Instagram, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pop star, 30, is going through a “hard” phase of his life.

“Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self,” the source revealed.

While Hailey is providing unwavering support, she too feels the weight of his struggles. The source added, "Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle."

Despite the challenges, the couple is determined to overcome them together. The insider mentioned, "They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better.”

Amidst these reports, In Touch Weekly suggested that Hailey is contemplating a "trial separation" to find solace in solitude. Another source commented, “Hailey’s struggling. She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Since Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, requested prayers for her and Justin, social media has been buzzing with rumors, including speculations about her involvement with a billionaire.