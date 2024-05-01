Bella Hadid weighs in on her wellness journey

Bella Hadid on how dark time led her to focus on her wellness journey

Bella Hadid has recently explained how dark times in her life led her to focus on her wellness journey.



In a new interview with British Vogue, Bella said, "One day I woke up and just saw something on Instagram."

"I knew I needed to make changes in my life to become happy with myself, so I chose to go through this journey," stated the 27-year-old.

Bella pointed out, "I went through a lot of things mentally, and at one point it got pretty dark."

"I'm a sensitive person and going through pain is the only way to grow," noted the supermodel.

Bella, who also has Lyme disease, revealed she started focusing on things that helped her "remember" who she is.

"I don’t have a cold plunge here, but I have a little pool and it’s freezing. I jumped in before I started my calls and I feel a lot better," dished the model about her wellness routine.

The model, who also battled depression and anxiety, wanted to keep moving forward in her health journey.

"For the first time in my life, I just want to focus on being happy," she stated.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Bella is currently in relationship with Adan Banuelos, a real-life cowboy and horse trainer. The two first sparked dating rumours in October 2023 and went Instagram official earlier this year.

TMZ reported Bella had bought a home in Texas so she could be closer to her man.

A source told the news outlet, "The house has been her primary place of residence lately."