Sara Evans talks about eating disorder, body dysmorphia

Sara Evans opens up on body dysmorphia

Sara Evans shared about how she struggles with her body image.



The country singer revealed lately how being famous has triggered her self-consciousness about her appearance, especially when she gets comments about her body from others.

"It bothers me, I won't say that it doesn't," Sara shared with Cheryl Burke on the April 28 episode of her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast.

"I have an eating disorder. I'm more scared of being fat than anything in the world, and that's not good. That's not normal."

The 53-year-old revealed she suffers from body dysmorphia because of the pressure she feels to maintain her looks.

"My record label, every time I'd had a baby, they would be like, 'When's she gonna lose weight?'" Sara, who is a mother to kids Avery, 24, Olivia, 20, and Audrey, 19, with ex-husband Craig Schelske, explained. "So, things like that would get in my head."

She further said that she listens to all this criticism because maybe she cares about others too much.

"I'm a people pleaser," she revealed. "If I'm skinny and I'm pretty and I did a good show, then I'm loved—and I want to feel loved no matter what."

But there are times she want to hit back, like when one person said, “What happened to your face?”

"That bothered me all day long," the Born to Fly singer admitted. "I just wanted to respond like, 'How dare you?' I haven't done anything to my face; I've had Botox."

She added, "You wanna know what happened to my face? I'm 52."