Justin Timberlake’s family of four support him in first tour in five years

Justin Timberlake recently embarked on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour – his first tour in five years – but not without his family of four.

The Prince of Pop, 43, received special support from his wife, Jessica Biel, and their two sons as he kicked off the tour on Monday, April 29 in Vancouver.

Biel, alongside their two sons, Silas and Phineas, joined Timberlake on the road, proudly showing off their dad's tour merch.

Biel, 42, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram, featuring the boys decked out in Timberlake's concert shirts, while she held a light-up microphone.

In another photo, Timberlake and Biel shared a tender moment backstage, reaffirming their love and support for each other.

Expressing their unity, Biel captioned the post, "It’s a family affair y’all.”



Timberlake previously joked about his family life during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in February.

“I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,” he quipped.

But despite the challenges of parenthood, he expressed gratitude for “two boys and a wonderful wife.”